Sponsorship Opportunities

For 19 years, Downtown Employee Appreciation Week has showered Downtown Milwaukee's workforce with an unforgettable week of giveaways, games and good times! As Downtown reopens after the pandemic and employees return to the office, we invite you to join us in making this our greatest homecoming yet.

The weeklong event offers a variety of opportunities for your business to engage Downtown's workforce, including product samples and prize donations. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Isabel Ullrich or download the list of opportunities here. We look forward to meeting with you!